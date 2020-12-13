Senior citizen groups on high alert after Kothrud attack on elderly couple

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 20:12 IST

PUNE Several agencies providing personnel to service myriad needs in the city are oin high alert, along with a host of groups of senior citizens themselves, after personnel from one such agency attacked and robbed a senior couple in Kothrud recently. The four involved in the attack are under arrest.

“When we heard about the incident it shocked us and we are worried that many of the members of our senior citizen groups stay alone at home. We decided to create an alert and accordingly a message was sent to all our group members. Often elderly people who are in need of help appoint a caretaker without any proper enquiry. This is risky for them and police verification is necessary, so we have now told all our members to be extra cautious while keeping a caretaker or domestic help,” said Kalapana B, president of Subhashnagar Senior Citizens group.

In the Kothrud case, the couple’s son stays in USA and daughter stays in Bavdhan. Both were living alone. Taking advantage of it a caretaker was appointed and later on it was found that he was involved in the robbery.

Sudhir Purandare, a senior citizen from Sahakarnagar, said, “Me and my wife stay alone in a big bungalow and we have two caretakers working at house. One of them left job during the lockdown and now we want to hire one again. But after looking at such incidents we are scared, but at the same time can’t we are helpless to do the daily household works.”