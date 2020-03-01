e-paper
Senior official of realty firm held for cheating investors

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Senior president of a Gomti Nagar-based real estate firm was arrested for allegedly cheating investors on the pretext of providing plots, jewellery, vehicles and electronic products at cheap prices here on Saturday afternoon, said police.

The accused, Gyan Prakash Upadhyay, 32, was associated with the real estate firm for many years and lured hundreds of people to invest by promising plots at cheaper rates, said PK Singh, inspector of Gomti Nagar police station. He said the accused used to get huge commission from the firm for bringing in more investors.

He said 21 cases of fraud and forgery were registered against Upadhyay and other office-bearers of the real estate firm. The accused was arrested after cops found primary evidence against his involvement in the alleged cases, said Singh.

The accused, a native of Ayodhya, had been staying in Mahanagar area of Lucknow for many years. Role of other people associated with the firm was also being investigated, he added.

On November 14, 2019, a woman employee of the firm, Uttama Agarwal, 30, was arrested for allegedly cheating investors on the pretext of providing plots, jewellery, vehicles and electronic products at cheaper rates.

