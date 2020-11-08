e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Serum produces 30 million Covishield vaccine vials; awaits emergency licensing for vaccination

Serum produces 30 million Covishield vaccine vials; awaits emergency licensing for vaccination

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:57 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

PUNE The Serum Institute of India (SII) which is a front-runner for providing coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine to India has produced as many as 30 million Covishield vaccine vials, said, SB Patil, joint commissioner (drugs), Pune division, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Abhimanyu Kale, commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Pune division, along with Kale and other officials visited the institute on Friday to inspect the safety measures and production quality.

SII is awaiting the emergency license from the central government on the lines of World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines. This will expedite the process of vaccinating people who are at the direct risk of being exposed to the Sars-Cov-2-virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, based on the promising response that Covishield has got following the third phase trials in the UK.

A statement issued by FDA said, “Adar Poonawalla said that India is likely to have a ‘safe and effective’ coronavirus vaccine by January 2021. The authorities of SII requested that on the lines of WHO guidelines the government should grant an emergency license to the institute.”

Kale said, “The visit was intended to find out how prepared the institute is in case we have a government-approved vaccine. We also want to make sure that there is no miscommunication or lack of coordination between the government and the institute with regards to permissions and licensing.”

“We told them that we are ready to provide them the regular licenses, but for emergency licenses, we will need to get more information,” he said.

Patil said, “Over 30 million doses of Covishield are ready and the quality levels are satisfactory. The company has asked to grant permission for an emergency license for which there is currently no provision in our law. However, the institute has asked us for permission under the WHO guidelines, which provides for such licenses under exceptional situations like earlier in case of Ebola.”

“The institute will send us an official letter and then we will send it to Drugs Controller General of India who will take the final call. The institute has got such licenses from other countries based on which they have made a similar request for Indian population like healthcare workers,” he said.

Currently, the phase three trials are undergoing in India too in several cities and the results of which are expected to come by the end of the year which will prove its efficacy against Covid-19. The institute, meanwhile, has begun the production of the vaccine parallelly to meet up the demands once the vaccine gets final approval from the WHO and Indian government for mass vaccination.

A request for comment on the same from the SII went unanswered at the time of going to press.

top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
DC vs SRH Live: Sandeep Sharma ends Dhawan’s innings in Qualifier 2
DC vs SRH Live: Sandeep Sharma ends Dhawan’s innings in Qualifier 2
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In