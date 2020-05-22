e-paper
Seven cops at control room test positive in past week

Seven cops at control room test positive in past week

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

Seven police personnel posted at the control room of the west district police have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last one week.

Police said following the reports, 30 police officers have been quarantined and the control room has been closed for sanitisation.

Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police(west), said the seven have been sent to isolation. “This is not one day’s case. Over the past one week, seven staff of the communication branch, posted at the west district control room, tested positive. All are in isolation and families have been informed. Over the weekend, we plan to deep clean their offices work stations and adjoining area,” Purohit said.

At least 120 Delhi police personnel of different ranks have tested positive and around 800-1,000 are in self-quarantine. The police personnel have been at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19.

Police are managing containment zones, feeding the underprivileged, ensuring social distancing on the roads, apart form their law and order duties.

