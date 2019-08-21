Seven developers booked for illegal projects in Shahberi

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:25 IST

Greater Noida:

Seven developers have been booked for illegal development in Shahberi on complaints filed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), which said these structures do not have clearances and no-objection certificates (NoC) and are unsafe to live in.

PP Mishra, assistant manager work circle 4, GNIDA, filed seven separate complaints against the developers. He said Shahberi is the authority’s notified area and the constructions have not been approved.

“The Allahabad HC had issued a stay on land acquisition in 2014. However, Greater Noida Authority continues to be the competent body over approval of maps, NOCs, or development on the land as per the UP Industrial Area Development Act 1976. In these cases, GNIDA had not issued any layout approval/ NOC/clearance to any building,” Mishra said in the complaint.

The official said these people, in violation of building bylaws, developed illegal multi-storey buildings. “Authority has no record about these buildings, and their structures, and the quality of materials used,” he said.

Mishra said the collapse of two six-storeyed buildings last year had created a fear psychosis in Shahberi. “People living there feel unsafe. The developers cheated homebuyers by saying the buildings have been approved by the authority,” he said.

Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said seven cases had been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), Section 420 (cheating), Section 467, 468 (forgery), Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

“We have registered cases and all the accused are absconding. We will investigate the cases till the special investigation team (SIT) formed by Noida Police takes over,” he said.

Pathak said that so far 69 cases had been registered against multiple developers. “Noida Police booked 10 developers under the Gangster Act. The police recommended Gangster Act against 15 other developers,” he said.

