Seven flights impacted due to Delhi smog

The Air India AI-463 flight from Delhi arrived around four hours late. Scheduled to depart at 11.15am from Delhi, it took off at 2.50pm to arrive in Chandigarh at 4.37pm, against the scheduled arrival of 12.50pm

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The smog in Delhi affected the arrival of multiple flights at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday.

The Air India AI-463 flight from Delhi arrived around four hours late. Scheduled to depart at 11.15am from Delhi, it took off at 2.50pm to arrive in Chandigarh at 4.37pm, against the scheduled arrival of 12.50pm.

Similarly, the Alliance Air flight to Dharamshala departed at 11am, one hour after scheduled departure of 9.55am, reaching Chandigarh one hour late. The flight was recently introduced to cater to tourists headed to Dharamshala.

Among the other delayed flights, the Air Asia flight I5-481 reached Chandigarh from Delhi 44 minutes late. Against its regular departure time of 6.50pm, it took off at 7.34pm.

Subsequently, the same flight took off 50 minutes late from Chandigarh, leaving at 8.10pm against its departure of 7.20pm.

Similarly, flights to Kullu, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune were also delayed by 25 to 48 minutes.

Air India airport manager MR Jindal said the flights’ arrival was affected due to the smog in Delhi, which also delayed their onward journey from Chandigarh.

