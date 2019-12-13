Seven land in Ludhiana police net with 216gm heroin

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:39 IST

Seven people, including two drug peddlers and five addicts, were arrested here on Thursday night. The addicts were allegedly injecting drugs into their veins when arrested by a team of Division number 3 police station. The police said they seized 216gm heroin from them.

The accused were identified as Pawan Kumar alias Pandit alias Prince of Gulchaman Gali, Robin of New Rajguru Nagar, Sumant alias Mani of New Atam Nagar, Karamjit Singh alias Bobby of Manjit Nagar, Phaldeep Singh alias Bobby of Dhoka Mohalla, Mohit alias Monu of Basti Jodhewal. Pawan Kumar was also a drug peddler. The police seized 203gm heroin form him.

Following information provided by the accused, the police arrested another drug peddler Harvinder Singh alias Monu of Mehmudpura and seized 13gm heroin from his possession. He was arrested from the Ghati Mohalla Chowk.

The accused had assembled in a vacant plot at the Khwaja Kothi Chowk on Thursday night and were allegedly injecting drugs when the police nabbed them.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said Pawan Kumar, who is a drug peddler and an addict also. When frisked, the police recovered 203gm heroin from him.

A case under sections 21, 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused

at Division number 3 police station.

The ADCP added Pawan and Harvinder are already facing trial in drug peddling cases and were out on bail.