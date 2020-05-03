e-paper
Home / Cities / Several ₹500 currency notes recovered from empty plot in Kaithal

Several ₹500 currency notes recovered from empty plot in Kaithal

Residents worry over rumour of currency notes being used to spread Covid-19

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 01:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
As per the police, some colony residents found the currency notes scattered in the vacant plot and informed the cops. (IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES)
As per the police, some colony residents found the currency notes scattered in the vacant plot and informed the cops. (IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES)
         

Several currency notes of ₹500 were recovered from an empty plot in Karan Vihar colony of Model Town area in Kaithal on Saturday.

As per the police, some colony residents found the currency notes scattered in the vacant plot and informed the cops. Following this, a police team lead by Kaithal city police station in-charge Nanhi Devi and officials from the health department reached the spot. The health officials sanitised the notes before taking them away for counting and testing.

Inspector Nanhi Devi said that the currency notes have been recovered and will be sent to the lab for examination where the officials will count them as well.

Meanwhile, recovery of the abandoned notes has worried the residents living nearby.

Local resident Ashok Kumar said that they have come across posts on the social media saying that currency notes were being used as carriers to spread the coronavirus disease.

Reacting over the residents’ concerns, the inspector said, “This is a matter of investigation and the police are trying to trace the source of these notes. There is no need to panic and the case will be cracked soon.”

