Sex racket busted in Ludhiana, 15 women among 28 held from hotel

Sex racket busted in Ludhiana, 15 women among 28 held from hotel

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police busted a sex racket with the arrest of at least 28 people, including 15 women, from a hotel near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Among those arrested is a Kazakhstan woman, two owners of a hotel and a middle man.

The accused were produced before a court on Wednesday. The court remanded owners of Hotel Park Blue — Gurpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh — and middle man Mohit Sharma to two-day police custody, while others were sent to judicial custody. According to the police, Mohit used to provide women on demand to the guests of the hotel.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash, along with assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, sub-inspector Richa Rani conducted a raid at four hotels on a tip-off.

Most accused were arrested from different rooms of Hotel Park Blue even as they made a futile bid to escape. Police said most of the arrested guests were local residents who had booked rooms only hours ago. The hotel had maintained no record of the guests, which is mandatory, police said.

The accused have been booked under sections 3, 4 and 5 of Immoral Trafficking Act by the Division 5 police.

President rejects mercy plea of 2012 Delhi rape convict Akshay Thakur
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
‘PM Modi, CM Kejriwal hungry for publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at Delhi rally
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
This Bengaluru startup to offer 1GB data for just Re 1 at 1Gbps speeds
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
