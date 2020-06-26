Shanta Kumar asks to HP CM to withdraw his escort facility from July 1

cities

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has written to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur seeking withdrawal of his escort facility from July 1.

In the letter, Kumar said he has been provided various facilities by the present government as the former CM of the state to help him discharge his political duties and public works. “I am thankful to the state government and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for these facilities,” he said.

“I am no longer an MP and have also retired from active politics. Due to my age I will no longer be touring around. In such a situation, now I do not require an escort facility anymore,” the veteran leader said.

Kumar said a government vehicle and four employees attached to him serves no purpose.

“The expense of lakhs of rupees for this keeps stinging me. So, I have written to the CM to withdraw these facilities from July 1,” he added.

Shanta Kumar served as the CM twice from 1977 to 1980 and 1990 to 1992.