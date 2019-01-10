Shikhar Agarwal, one of the prime accused in Bulandshahr violence, arrested in Hapur

Uttar Pradesh police arrested Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal, one of the prime accused in the violence that rocked Bulandshahr last month, in Hapur early this morning.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian Sumit Kumar were killed by gunshots during the mob violence on December 3.

Agarwal is the president of BJP’s youth wing in Syana and had been absconding since December 3 after his name was included in the FIR against 87 men out of which 27 were named for the violence.

Superintendent of Police (city) of Bulsndshahr Atul Kumar Srivastava said that Shikhar was arrested on Thursday from Hapur and was taken to Syana Kotwali for further interrogation. “He would be presented before the court after interrogation.”

Srivastava also said Shikhar was one of the prime accused in Bulandshahr violence case. Police have arrested 36 accused in the case and 50 are still at large. Sumit Kumar who was killed in the violence, had also been named in the FIR.

Police had earlier arrested another prime accused Yogesh Raj, district coordinator of Bajrang Dal, and Pawan Kumar who is associated with RSS, in connection with the violence.

