Shimla ranks 65th in Swachh Survekshan 2020, cleanest town in Himachal

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:14 IST

Himachal’s capital city Shimla ranked 65 among the 4,242 cities surveyed across the country under Swachh Survekshan 2020.

It is also the cleanest among the 54 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

The survey results were announced by Prime Minister Narender Modi on Thursday. Among states with less than 100 ULBs, Himachal ranks six with a score of 1124.77. In the 2019 Survey, the state was on the 20th position but states were not categorised as per number of ULBs.

In the 2019 survey, Shimla was ranked 128th in the list. No other town in the state figures among the top 100 cleanest cities. Indore City retained the 1st position for the fourth consecutive year.

Shimla, the ‘queen of hills’ scored 3,695.03 marks on the scale of 6,000. Last year, the hill-town had scored 2,689.5 marks out of 5,000.

As many as 3,514 citizens participated in the survey. The city has a total population of 1.69 lakh.

It performed well in three of the four Swachh components—service level progress (SLP), certification, and citizen feedback.

Shimla scored 1214.87 marks in SLP, a significant improvement compared to 2019 when the city merely scored 478.19 marks.

Similarly, the city has progressed in the certification yardstick, scoring 500 points against the previous year’s 25.

In citizen feedback, Shimla scored 1,049.5 marks, a slight improvement against the previous year’s score of 1,010.3.

In the direct observation category, Shimla’s score dipped to 930.64. Last year, the city scored had 1,176 in the parameter.

The ranking of towns with population less than 1 lakh has been done zone-wise.

Among the towns with population between 25,000 -50,000, Nahan ranked 147, Solan 159; Mandi 172; Baddi 185; and Paonta Sahib 187 in the north zone.

Similarly, among the towns with population below 25,000, Manali ranked 477th in the north zone and Palampur 533rd. Dharamshala, the hill-town also dubbed as the winter capital of Himachal attained the 629th position.

JUTOGH SLIPS TO 18th RANK AMONG CANTT BOARDS

Among the 62 cantonments boards surveyed across the country, Jutogh Cantt slipped 15 places to the 18th position from last year’s 3rd rank. Jutogh scored 2,611 marks compared to 2796.67 in 2019.

It also lost its top position in the state and was replaced by Dalhousie Cantonment that moved to the 9th rank from the 10th position.

Dagshai cantonment ranked third in the state and 44th overall. Himachal has seven cantonment boards. Others being Sabathu (49), Bakloh (51), Kasauli (56) and Yol (58).