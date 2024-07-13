Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.15 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 25.01 °C Sky is clear July 15, 2024 26.36 °C Sky is clear July 16, 2024 27.06 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 18.56 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 19.71 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 21.5 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 22.11 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 13, 2024, is 24.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.15 °C and 24.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.15 °C and 26.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 152.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

