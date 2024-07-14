 Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 14, 2024, is 22.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.43 °C and 23.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.71 °C and 26.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Shimla today stands at 107.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 15, 2024 25.45 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 25.43 °C Light rain
July 17, 2024 22.43 °C Moderate rain
July 18, 2024 23.11 °C Moderate rain
July 19, 2024 23.41 °C Moderate rain
July 20, 2024 24.19 °C Light rain
July 21, 2024 24.06 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.41 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.2 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.92 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.0 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.22 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 37.09 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Shimla weather update on July 14, 2024
Shimla weather update on July 14, 2024

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On