 Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.22 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.22 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 27, 2024, is 22.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.22 °C and 23.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 25.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Shimla today stands at 122.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 28, 2024 25.56 °C Light rain
June 29, 2024 18.98 °C Moderate rain
June 30, 2024 20.36 °C Moderate rain
July 1, 2024 18.55 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 2, 2024 17.96 °C Light rain
July 3, 2024 21.33 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 20.4 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.01 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 33.93 °C Light rain
Delhi 30.99 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Shimla weather update on June 27, 2024
Shimla weather update on June 27, 2024

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.22 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On