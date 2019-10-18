Shiv Sena never backstabbed govt, will never do it: Uddhav

cities

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:51 IST

The Shiv Sena has never tried to back-stab the government nor did it try to snatch power from the BJP, said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding his party was the sole reason why Maharashtra had a stable government in the past five years.

At a rally in Wagale Estate in Thane on Thursday evening, Thackeray welcomed the BJP’s decision to give Bharat Ratna to Mahatma Phule and Veer Savarkar and remarked the Congress might be hopeful for Bharat Ratna to the corrupt people who flew from the country during their tenure.

“The Congress was the only party which fought for freedom. People had massive trust in this party. However, post the freedom struggle, the party lost all its morals. We joined hands with the BJP when they decided to strike off Article 370 and sedition laws.”

He added that Ram Mandir should be constructed in Ayodhya as Lord Rama was an able leader and his party will follow his principles while in power.

Thackeray said the state will celebrate a saffron Diwali this year. “The Sena has fought against the government when it did not agree on any point. We will again come out on roads and protest if the BJP takes decisions affecting common man. However, we have not backstabbed them and will not do so in the future.”

In Dahanu, he said the Shiv Sena will ensure scrapping of Wadhvan port in Dahanu if locals don’t want it. Thackeray was canvassing for Sena’s Palghar and Boisar candidates namely Srinivas Wanga and Vilas Tare pointed out that the Sena-BJP government had in 1995 cancelled the port project due to objections from people.

Inputs from Ram Parmar

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:51 IST