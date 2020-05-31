Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader who escaped armed attack in March gets threat calls

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 20:44 IST

Over two months after escaping an attack by armed assailants, Shiv Sena (Punjab)’s national promoter Kashmir Giri on Sunday alleged that he has received a threat call from an unknown person.

In his complaint to the Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP), Giri said he got the call around noon and the caller, who was speaking in Hindi, told him to give up politics or face the consequences.

“The caller told me to keep myself busy with prayers and yajnas and not get involved in politics. When I told him I am not afraid of death, he said he will gun me down in a month,” said Giri.

The Shiv Sena leader added that he suspects the hand of pro-Khalistani groups behind the 48-second call.

Following the complaint, Khanna deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh, inspector Harvinder Singh Khaira, who is the station house officer of Khanna City-2 police station, reached the leader’s residence and reviewed his security cover.

The DSP said that police already have initiated investigation and are trying to trace the call. It is suspected that the call has been made using online calling applications.

The attack on Giri had taken place on March 9. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants had opened fire at Giri, however, he escaped unhurt. The men, one of who was a wearing a helmet and the other whose face was covered with piece of cloth, were captured in closed-circuit television cameras installed near his house. One of them had a weapon and had opened fire at him but the bullet hit the gate of his house.