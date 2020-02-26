SHO’s body found hanging in his official residence

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:46 IST

Lucknow Body of a station house officer (SHO) was found hanging in his official residence on the premises of Jaitpur police station in Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday. Police said initial investigation suggested that he had committed suicide, but further probe was on in the matter.

The deceased, Babbu Lal Mishra, 55, was transferred to Ambedkar Nagar from Amethi district after being promoted to inspector rank in June, 2018. He was posted as SHO of Jaitpur police station for nine months, said Alok Priyadarshi, superintendent of police (SP), Ambedkar Nagar.

Mishra’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room at his residence, he said.

“Spot examination and circumstances hinted that the SHO ended his life by hanging himself, but the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. His room has been sealed for further investigation after being searched thoroughly. No suicide note has been recovered yet, so the reason behind the grave step could not be ascertained,” added Priyadarshi.

Senior police officials including the SP visited the spot to examine the matter. He asked the authorities concerned to make arrangements to send the deceased’s body to his family members and ensure all necessary help.

The SP said the deceased was a native from Gonda district, but his wife and children live in Lucknow. “They have been informed about the incident and will be questioned to confirm the reason behind the extreme step,” said Priyadarshi.

Another senior official, privy to investigation, said Mishra was supposed to go on an operation along with other police personnel on Tuesday morning. The incident came to fore when one of his team members reached his house to check, after many calls on his mobile phone went unanswered.