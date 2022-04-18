Shocker from Bengaluru: Husband booked for circulating wife's obsene images
A 30-year-old man from Bengaluru has been booked for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of his wife for money.
According to the police, the accused drugged his wife by lacing her juices with sedatives and then clicked obscene images. He later used the images to blackmail her for money.
The couple had been married since 2013 after the woman divorced her first husband. Trouble started after his father-in-law's death, since then he started seeking a share in his wife's inheritance but she refused. Following this, he started blackmailing her with images he clicked without her knowledge. She has now lodged a police complaint at the Basavangudi Women's police station.
According to the police, the man was demanding that the victim transfer all her father's money, who died recently, to him. The accused after clicking her photographs blackmailed her that if she did not give him the money, he would make her pictures viral.
The complainant has also alleged that her husband even tortured and forced her to sleep with his friend. When she refused to heed his demands, the accused sent her pictures to his friends. The police are investigating the case.
