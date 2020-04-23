Shopkeeper, son held for violating lockdown order, assaulting police

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:09 IST

PUNE A shopkeeper and his son were arrested on Thursday and remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a local court for keeping their shop open despite an order from the police to keep the shops closed in the area. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The two also attacked the policemen who tried to shut their shop down, according to the complaint in the incident.

The accused in the case have been identified as Tarun Mukesh Lilani, 58, and Tarun Mukesh Lilani, 31, both residents of Hariganga Society at Alandi Road in Yerawada.

The two policemen who were on duty have been identified as Police Naik Sandeep Patil and Nagesh Kunwar, according to a complaint lodged by Patil.

Groceries and vegetable stores were ordered to stay shut according to an order by the police in areas which come under the jurisdiction of 10 specific police stations in the city and that included Yerawada where the incident took place.

“The area where the incident took place comes under containment seal. The shop was to remain shut,” said assistant police inspector (API) Balbhim Nanavare of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

Patil alleges that the two went to the shop around 12:35 pm on Wednesday as a crowd had gathered outside the shop and the shopkeepers were not wearing masks. The customers were also not following social distancing norms.

“The two (policemen) have suffered minor injuries. The shopkeeper and the son have been arrested and sent to 14 days in judicial custody in Satara jail,” said API Nanavare.

A case under Sections 353, 332, 188, 269, 270, 271, 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897, Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulation 2020, and Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act, 2005 was registered against the two at Yerawada police station against the two.