Short circuit may have caused Kurla building fire

cities Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:48 IST
A short-circuit in electrical equipment could have caused the fire that broke out in Mehtab Cooperative Housing Society on SG Marg, Ambedkar Nagar, Kurla (West), on Friday, said residents.

The fire was reported at 9.53pm and escalated to a level-three (major) blaze by 10.21pm. However, no injuries were reported. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said the fire was brought under control at 1.10 am and cooling operations were stopped by 2.15am. “The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, household articles, documents, furniture, mattresses, wooden doors, windows, LPG stove, ceiling fans, etc, in 12 to 14 residential rooms on second floor of the ground-plus-two-storey structure,” said P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, MFB.

While Rahangdale said the cause of the fire is being probed, residents said the blaze could have started owing to a short-circuit in a flat on the second floor of C wing. The room where the fire allegedly started belongs to Fazal Dahood Wala. His 70-year-old wife noticed the smoke and alerted the neighbour. Wala, who was not present in the house, rushed to the spot, and suffered a heart attack after the seeing their flat gutted. “My mother is a cancer patient. She noticed the smoke and alerted others immediately. My father is stable now,” said Farida, Wala’s daughter. Mehtab building is surrounded by other residential buildings, slum pockets and the civic body’s L-ward office.

Resident alleged that the fire brigade arrived an hour after the blaze was reported. “We heard sparks and saw smoke coming from a house on the second floor…People kept calling the MFB control room, but the fire engines arrived an hour later. The fire had escalated by then and cylinders started blasting,” said resident Adnan Siraj Kazi.

MFB said the narrow lanes restricted their access to the building. “Owing to LPG blasts, cracks developed on the wall of building, so firefighting was done from outside. The access to the building was narrow and vehicles parked on both sides of the lane made it difficult for us to reach,” said Rahangdale.

