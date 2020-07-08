e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shortage of bamboo shoots led to delay in sealing buildings: Kalyan Dombivli civic officials

Shortage of bamboo shoots led to delay in sealing buildings: Kalyan Dombivli civic officials

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:42 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

With the number of cases rising in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits , the civic commissioner has given directives to seal every building where Covid-19 positive cases are found, by Wednesday. Civic officials claimed that there were several complaints from the residents that most buildings or areas are not sealed despite housing positive patients. A report on the sealed buildings will also be sent to the commissioner on Wednesday morning. Civic officials said they were unable to seal buildings owing to lack of bamboo shoots. On Tuesday, KDMC recorded 381 positive cases and seven deaths. This has taken the total number of positive cases to 9,880 and deaths to 151 deaths within the corporation. “I have asked all the officials to seal the buildings with positive patients by Wednesday,” said civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi .

The civic body said each ward will be allotted a different contractor for the supply of bamboo shoots to resolve the issue.

“We had only one contractor who was in-charge of supplying bamboo shoots to seal the buildings, and ran out of the sticks. So many buildings could not be sealed on time last week,” said a civic official.

top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In