Shortage of bamboo shoots led to delay in sealing buildings: Kalyan Dombivli civic officials

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:42 IST

With the number of cases rising in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits , the civic commissioner has given directives to seal every building where Covid-19 positive cases are found, by Wednesday. Civic officials claimed that there were several complaints from the residents that most buildings or areas are not sealed despite housing positive patients. A report on the sealed buildings will also be sent to the commissioner on Wednesday morning. Civic officials said they were unable to seal buildings owing to lack of bamboo shoots. On Tuesday, KDMC recorded 381 positive cases and seven deaths. This has taken the total number of positive cases to 9,880 and deaths to 151 deaths within the corporation. “I have asked all the officials to seal the buildings with positive patients by Wednesday,” said civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi .

The civic body said each ward will be allotted a different contractor for the supply of bamboo shoots to resolve the issue.

“We had only one contractor who was in-charge of supplying bamboo shoots to seal the buildings, and ran out of the sticks. So many buildings could not be sealed on time last week,” said a civic official.