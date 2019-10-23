Sidhu’s wife says she is no longer in Congress

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday said she does not belong to any political party now and is a social worker only.

Kaur was in Amritsar East constituency, from where her husband is a Congress MLA, for inaugurating a tubewell.

Asked if the Congress will win the bypolls from the four assembly segments in Punjab, she said, “This time I was not interested. I have nothing to do with anything happening beyond our constituency. Now, I don’t have any political position nor do I belong to any political party. I am working as a social worker and will fight for the people of the state as a social activist only.”

Asked if she is not in the Congress any longer, she said, “I am not in any party.”

Navjot Kaur had sought Congress ticket from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat ahead of the May elections. However, the party decided not to field her from the seat even as she had already started holding public meetings in anticipation of party nomination. Earlier, she was ‘interested’ in fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar from where her husband was elected as BJP MP thrice.

Kaur had alleged that chief minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Asha Kumari had opposed her candidature from Amritsar. However, Amarinder had later said that she was offered a ticket from Bathinda and Amritsar, but she turned it down.

Sidhu was divested of the local bodies portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle in July. The CM had said that Sidhu’s failure to initiate any development work impacted the party prospects in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, Sidhu had questioned the probe into the 2015 sacrilege incidents, asking why no action was taken against the Badals, who headed the previous SAD-BJP government in the state.

‘SIDHU WILL CONTINUE TO WORK AS MLA’

Replying to a query, she said, “The relationship between Sidhu and the CM was good, but some people could not tolerate that and started working against Sidhu. He was doing good work, but he was dropped from the cabinet. He will continue to work as MLA.”

Kaur was elected to the Punjab assembly from Amritsar East in 2012 as a BJP candidate. She was appointed as chief parliamentary secretary during the SAD-BJP tenure. The couple resigned from the BJP in 2016.

Regarding reports that Sidhu will again join the BJP, she said, “It is only a rumour.”

On the absence of Sidhu in Punjab, she said, “He has been meeting people and workers regularly.”

On the Kartarpur corridor, she said, “Due to God’s blessings, Kartarpur corridor is being opened. Navjot Singh had gone to meet his friend (Prime Minister Imran Khan) in Pakistan and requested him to open the corridor.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019