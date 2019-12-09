e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Sikh hardliners stopped from entering J&K

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Members of Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Amritsar) were, on Monday, stopped from entering Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) at the Pathankot border in Punjab by Kathua police. Acting upon orders of the district magistrate (DM) of Kathua, citing law and order problems, the activists were barred from going to Srinagar to observe International Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

Nearly 200 Panthic activists of both parties were flagged off for the march from Amritsar by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann.

In a statement, president Dal Khalsa Harpal Singh Cheema said that for the last eighteen weeks, the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, a centre of worship for thousands of Muslims has been locked. “Such a violation of religious rights of people to pray and worship is unprecedented and rulers of the Indian state are answerable for this to Kashmiris, human rights defenders, the international community, the United Nations and even to God,” said Cheema.

At the sit-in protest at the border, Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh said, ‘It is ironical that even on of Human Rights Day, we are not allowed to uphold human rights.”

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather
Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities