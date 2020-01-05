Sikh youth killing SGPC urges MEA to ask Pak govt for strict punishment to culprits

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:21 IST

Condemning the killing of Sikh youth in Pakistan’s Peshawar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday urged ministry of external affairs (MEA) to approach Pakistan government to ensure strict punishment to the culprits.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said back to back attack on Sikhs and their place of worship in Pakistan has put question mark on the safety of community there. “The fresh incident is very unfortunate. Culprits should be given exemplary punishment,” SGPC chief said in a statement issued here.

“These incidents are result of negligence of Pakistan government towards the plight of minorities. If it continues to happen, minority communities will lose faith in Pakistan government. It is duty of Pakistan to ensure safety of its minorities,” said Longowal sending condolence to the family of the deceased.

Imran lenient towards Islamic hardliners: Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, condemning the brutal killing of Sikh youth, said, “The Sikhs were already in shock after the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. But yet they saw another attack in which a youth was shot dead,” he said in a tweet.

“It is a clear case of target killing. Sikhs and other minorities are attacked in Pakistan because Prime Minister Imran Khan is lenient towards the Islamic hardliners,” he added.

Time to act what you preach, Capt tells Imran

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, “Shocked and anguished over killing of Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in Pakistan. Imran Khan must ensure thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. This is time to act what you preach.”