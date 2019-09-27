Singer Moose Wala apologises to Akal Takht for objectionable song

cities

Sep 27, 2019

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has apologised to the Akal Takht, highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, after a song sung by him courted controversy for mentioning Mai Bhago, a woman Sikh warrior, in ‘derogatory’ manner, on Thursday. He received backlash from every corner soon after the release of the song for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community.

“I Subhdeep Singh, son of Balkar Singh, sang a song few days back in which Mai Bhago, a great personality in the Sikh history, was mentioned. I was unaware that my act will hurt Sikh sentiments. I am humble servant of the Guru and fully believe in Akal Takht sahib. I tender an apology and assure that I will not repeat such mistake again. After returning from my foreign tour in November, I will appear before the Takht along with my family,” read the apology letter.

Jaspal Singh, personal assistant to Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, confirmed that they have received the apology letter through an email.

