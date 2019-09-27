e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Singer Moose Wala apologises to Akal Takht for objectionable song

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has apologised to the Akal Takht, highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, after a song sung by him courted controversy for mentioning Mai Bhago, a woman Sikh warrior, in ‘derogatory’ manner, on Thursday. He received backlash from every corner soon after the release of the song for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community.

“I Subhdeep Singh, son of Balkar Singh, sang a song few days back in which Mai Bhago, a great personality in the Sikh history, was mentioned. I was unaware that my act will hurt Sikh sentiments. I am humble servant of the Guru and fully believe in Akal Takht sahib. I tender an apology and assure that I will not repeat such mistake again. After returning from my foreign tour in November, I will appear before the Takht along with my family,” read the apology letter.

Jaspal Singh, personal assistant to Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, confirmed that they have received the apology letter through an email.

 

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 01:10 IST

trending topics
OnePlus 7T Live UpdatesPM ModiOnePlus 7TMehul ChoksiDonald TrumpPriyanka ChopraChinmayanandAmy JacksonHousefull 4Marjaavaan TrailerBole Chudiyan TeaserKarisma KapoorHafiz SaeedIPL 2020 auctioniPhone 11
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss