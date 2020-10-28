e-paper
Home / Cities / Sisodia meets family of murdered man in northwest Delhi

Sisodia meets family of murdered man in northwest Delhi

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family members of 29-year-old Sushil Chand, who was killed while his two brothers were injured, after being stabbed by six members of a family living in their neighbourhood, in northwest Delhi’s Sarai Pipal Thala following an altercation over playing loud music on Tuesday.

While speaking to the media persons, Sisodia called Chand’s death a case of “brutal murder” and said that he has assured assistance to the bereaved family in getting justice.

“I met with Sushil’s (read Chand) family members. They are shattered as they have lost their young kin. I will speak to senior police officers so that the two absconding suspects are caught soon. The government will also ensure that best legal assistance is provided to the family so that the culprits get strictest possible punishment as per law for committing the murder. I will also speak to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal so that possible aid is provided to the poor family,” said Sisodia.

On Tuesday around 3 pm, a fight broke out between Chand’s family members and six members of the other family belonging to different community over “playing loud music”, the police had said on Tuesday. Chand and his two brothers -- Sunil and Anil -- were stabbed multiple times with knives. While Chand succumbed to his injuries, the other two brothers survived with injuries, the police said.

“Four alleged attackers - a couple and their two sons, were arrested on Tuesday itself while two are still on the run. Our teams are looking for them. They will be caught soon,” said joint commissioner of police (northern range) SS Yadav.

