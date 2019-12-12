Six held for attacking STF team in Kapurthala; drugs, ₹13 lakh seized

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:39 IST

Six men were arrested by the Kapurthala police on Thursday for allegedly attacking a team of Special Task Force (STF) during a riad at Hamira village of the district.

Police also seized 1kg of narcotic substance, ₹13.5 lakh cash, a pistol (snatched from STF) and a bike from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Buta Singh, Satnam Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Tarsem Singh, Baldev Singh and Manga, all of Subhanpur area in Bholath sub-division of the district. Bholath assistant superintendent of police Simrat Kaur said the cash recovered from the accused appears to be drug money as they couldn’t produce details.

On Wednesday late evening, four police personnel, including Kapurthala STF in-charge sub-inspector Harjit Singh, got injured after being attacked by the accused during a raid one Harjinder Singh’s house at Hamira village where around 20 people were present. The attackers fled the spot leaving behind a packet of narcotic substance and cash. Later, police arrested six of the accused.

Police have registered the case under sections of 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 22-61-85 of the NDPS Act at Subhampur police station against Harjinder Singh and around 20 others, including the six men who have been arrested