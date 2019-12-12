e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

Six held for attacking STF team in Kapurthala; drugs, ₹13 lakh seized

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, JALANDHAR
Hindustantimes
         

Six men were arrested by the Kapurthala police on Thursday for allegedly attacking a team of Special Task Force (STF) during a riad at Hamira village of the district.

Police also seized 1kg of narcotic substance, ₹13.5 lakh cash, a pistol (snatched from STF) and a bike from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Buta Singh, Satnam Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Tarsem Singh, Baldev Singh and Manga, all of Subhanpur area in Bholath sub-division of the district. Bholath assistant superintendent of police Simrat Kaur said the cash recovered from the accused appears to be drug money as they couldn’t produce details.

On Wednesday late evening, four police personnel, including Kapurthala STF in-charge sub-inspector Harjit Singh, got injured after being attacked by the accused during a raid one Harjinder Singh’s house at Hamira village where around 20 people were present. The attackers fled the spot leaving behind a packet of narcotic substance and cash. Later, police arrested six of the accused.

Police have registered the case under sections of 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 22-61-85 of the NDPS Act at Subhampur police station against Harjinder Singh and around 20 others, including the six men who have been arrested

top news
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities