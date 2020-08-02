e-paper
Home / Cities / Six Ludhiana blocks among top 20 in Punjab for increased enrolments in govt schools

Six Ludhiana blocks among top 20 in Punjab for increased enrolments in govt schools

Ludhiana 1 topped the state with 7,505 new students enrolling in government schools over the last year.

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:52 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Six blocks of Ludhiana district are among the top 20 in Punjab for increasing enrolment in government schools over the last year, as per the state education department list released on Friday.

These are—Ludhiana 1, Ludhiana 2, Mangat 1, Mangat 2, Pakhowal and Sudhar.

Ludhiana 1 block topped the state with 7,505 new students enrolling in government schools over the last year. The student strength rose from 19,920 to 27,425.

Ludhiana 2 block ranked seventh with 3,074 new enrolments. The student strength in the 49 government schools of the block has reached 12,714 compared to previous year’s strength of 9,640.

With 3,293 new students, Mangat 2 block ranked fifth in the state. The student strength in the block surged from 9,971 to 13,264, as per the state education department’s list.

Mangat 1 block placed ninth in the list and has been able to increase student strength from 9,358 to 12,237.

As many as 1,001 (26.32%) new students enrolled in Pakhowal Block that clinched the 17th spot on the list. Sudhar block ranked 19th with 1,218 (25.41%) new students.

Bhupinder Kaur, block primary education officer, Mangat 1, said, “In our block, all primary schools have been converted to smart ones, and grants have been spent to upgrade infrastructure, which has encouraged many parents to enroll their children in our schools. School heads, teachers and faculty members have put in effort to admit new students in all classes.”

Kuldeep Singh, deputy district education officer (elementary), said, “We will continue the effort and all our block primary education officers and school heads have put their best foot forward to enhance enrolment in government primary schools.”

District education officer (elementary), Rajinder Kaur, said, “We have been able to achieve increase in enrolment after a lot of efforts from teachers, heads and BPEOs. We have been holding meetings frequently with the school heads, BPEOs and motivating them to increase enrolment. We are issuing one appreciation letter daily to heads and staff of primary schools to honour them for increasing enrolment in their schools. The BPEOs have been appreciated by the education secretary last month.”

