Six new coronavirus cases found in Chandigarh, UT count reaches 94

chandigarh

Updated: May 02, 2020 12:35 IST

CHANDIGARH: With six new Covid-19 cases being reported in Chandigarh on Saturday morning, the number of coronavirus patients has gone up to 94 in the Union Territory.

Of the six cases, five are from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 and one from Manimajra.

With this, a total of 42 cases have been reported from the colony, which now accounts for 45% of the total coronavirus cases in Chandigarh.

CHAIN OF TRANSMISSION

In the colony, the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who resides in the area, tested positive last Friday. The fresh cases are scattered over four households with six people belonging to one household and the remaining six to three households.

A three-and-a-half-year-old child, who is a family contact of a positive case, has been found infected in Sector 30, Chandigarh.

A 67-year-old man from Sector 15-A, Chandigarh, who was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s emergency ward on April 30, has also tested positive. His source of infection is being investigated.

His eight family contacts and 13 community contacts have been identified for isolation.

ONE OUT OF 14 TESTED IS POSITIVE

Meanwhile, 65 more people have been identified for Covid-19 testing from Bapu Dham Colony. Their samples will be collected at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Dr G Dewan, director, health services, said that 11,153 people in 2,541 households have been covered under house-to-house survey in the colony so far.

In a worrisome trend in Chandigarh, out of every 14 people tested, one has been found to be Covid-19 positive. It translates to a test positivity rate of 7.02%, much higher than the national average of 3.8%.