Six patients cured, discharged, 14 still in hospitals in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:59 IST

Though Haryana recorded its 20th positive case in Faridabad on Saturday, six coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged so far, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 14.

Haryana director general, health services, Dr SB Kamboj said a total of 20 positive coronavirus cases had been reported in Haryana till date, of which 10 cases were from Gurugram, four from Panipat, three from Faridabad and one each from Panchkula, Palwal and Sonepat. Six patients have been discharged so far, he said.

Senior health officials said five patients from Gurugram and one from Faridabad had been discharged in the last three days.

The first case of Covid-19 was reported from Gurugram, which has the maximum positive cases in the state, on March 16. The latest patient is a 32-year-old man, who worked at a company in Gurugram, which was frequented by foreign nationals.

Faridabad general hospital doctors said they had put 55 people who were in close contact with him under observation.

126 SAMPLES RESULTS AWAITED

Of 574 samples, 430 were found negative and 126 results are awaited. As per the health department’s bulletin while the number of persons who had completed surveillance period of 28 days was 645, the number of persons still under surveillance was 11,259 and the number of person currently hospitalised is 185.

FIVE LABS TO WORK SOON

The state government has also decided to upgrade the capacity of testing laboratories at PGIMS, Rothak and BPS medical college for women, Khanpur Kalan (district Sonepat), besides setting up new ones at SHK Mewati government medical college, Nalhar (Mewat), Kalpana Chawla government medical college, Karnal and Maharaja Agrasen medical college, Agroha (Hisar).

It may also be recalled that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already accorded approval for appointment of trained personnel, including doctors and technical staff at government and government-aided medical colleges across the state on contractual basis for a period of at least three months.