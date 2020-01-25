Six-year-old girl abducted, raped in Azamgarh village

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:51 IST

A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then dumped outside the village by an unidentified person in Azamgarh’s Jeeyanpur area during the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The girl was sleeping beside her mother when the accused allegedly abducted her. Her mother said when she woke up around 2.30 am, the girl was missing. Shocked, she started screaming for help and one of the locals, who gathered at the spot, informed police at UP 112.

Police reached the spot and started searching for the girl, who was found lying in an unconscious condition around one-and-a-half kilometre away from her house.

Police rushed her to the government primary health centre where she was given treatment and referred to the district hospital. She was recuperating at the district hospital, said a doctor.

Azamgarh’s superintendent of police Triveni Singh said two teams had been formed to work out the case. “The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Jeeyanpur police station in charge said a case was being registered under relevant sections of the IPC. “Medical examination of the girl would be done at the hospital and the accused would be arrested soon,” said the cop.