Skies clear but normal life remains paralysed in snow-bound Himachal

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:47 IST

Even as the skies cleared on Thursday after the season’s heaviest spell of snow so far on Wednesday, normal life in Himachal Pradesh continued to remain paralysed as power and water supply remained affected in several parts of the state.

Five national highways and more than 800 other roads were blocked and the administration pressed men and machinery into service to restore essential services.

More than 150 roads are blocked in Shimla district, which experienced 27.2 cm of snowfall, the heaviest in three years. Several arterial roads are blocked, while many areas are facing disrupted power and drinking water supply.

Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap said that efforts are on to clear roads and restore essential services.

He said five JCB machines and six robots have been pressed into service to clear the municipal corporation roads in the town and six JCBs and two robots are working to clear Circular Road. “Hospital roads are being cleared on priority,” said Kashyap.

More than 800 electricity transformers have also malfunctioned, affecting power supply in remote and far-flung areas.

Freezing cold has led to water scarcity in many areas.

Commuters struggling to get their car moving in Shimla on Thursday. ( Deepak Sansta/HT )

HEAVY SNOW, RAINS ACROSS HP

The higher reaches and middle hills in the state have experienced heavy snowfall, while low-lying areas were lashed by incessant rains.

Khadrala experienced 56 cm of snowfall, Bijhai 45 cm, Jubbal 31 cm, Kalpa 22.7 cm, Rohru 10 cm, Bharmour 8 cm , Manali 7 cm, Kothi 5 cm and Keylong 2.5 cm.

Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district experienced 40.8 mm of rain, the heaviest in the state, followed by Nahan with 38.2 mm, Dhramshala 24.8 mm, Solan 22 mm, Bhunter 11.1 mm and Bilaspur and Palampur 7 mm each.

TEMPERATURES NOSEDIVE

The temperatures in the state plummeted several notches below normal. Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 14.6 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a low of minus 9.1 degrees, while Manali shivered at minus 7.8 and Kufri at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

The state capital froze under minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, while tourist destination Dalhousie recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Solan recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.8 degree, Palampur minus 0.5 degree and Dharamshala 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said the weather will remain dry for two days. The state will received another spell of snow and rains from January 12 onwards as a fresh western disturbance approaches the region.

SNOW IN DHARAMSHALA AFTER 8 YEARS

The tourist town of Dharamshala experienced mild snow after a gap of eight years. The hill town last received heavy snow on January 7, 2012.

While the majestic Dhauladhars wore a thick white blanket, the uphill camp of Triund overlooking Dharamshala, also got heavy snowfall.

McLoedganj, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, also experienced mild snowfall, while the peripheral villages of Naddi, Dharamkot and Satobari were covered in white.