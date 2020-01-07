e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Skoda driver who left vegetable vendor dead in Chandigarh surrenders

Skoda driver who left vegetable vendor dead in Chandigarh surrenders

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Accused Samant Talwar
Accused Samant Talwar(HT Photo)
         

The UT police on Monday arrested the Skoda Octavia driver who killed a street vendor and injured another at the Kalagram light point on Friday morning. The family resides in Sector 15.

The accused has been identified as Samant Talwar, 25. The car is owned by his father, Satish Talwar, who owns a firm manufacturing spare parts for tractors.

Samant had joined family business after graduating from a private university in Gurugram, said police.

His parents brought him to the Manimajra police station on Monday, where he surrendered, said police. He was later released on bail.

Victim Satguru Prasad, 38, was cycling towards the grain market in Sector 26 along with his friends Ram Saran and Ram Bhawan, all residents of Abheypur village, Panchkula, to pick up the day’s produce for sale when the Skoda Octavia hit him around 6am on Friday. The car also rammed into the carts of other two, leaving Bhawan critically injured. Later, the accused fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving ), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.

When police raided the accused’s house on Saturday, the family was found missing. Police said Samant was returning from an overnight birthday bash at a Panchkula hotel when the accident took place. Though he claimed he was not drunk, the sequence of events points otherwise.

“The arrest is just a farce, because now the medical report cannot prove whether he was drunk,” alleged a family member of the deceased.

