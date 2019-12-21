e-paper
Snapping to start at home: PSPCL gives staff two days to clear dues

Snapping to start at home: PSPCL gives staff two days to clear dues

Over ₹82 lakh is pending from around 3,800 employees

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Patiala Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has advised employees to clear electricity dues within two days (by Monday), failing which their supply will be disconnected. Over ₹82 lakh is pending from around 3,800 employees. A PSPCL spokesperson said that the corporation had started the drive against non-payment of dues and even against theft from its top brass, including directors, chief engineers, superintending engineers, executive engineers by fixing seals on meters and shifting of meters outside the premises.

In the border zone, ₹67 lakh is pending from 3,620 PSPCL employees. So far, the power utility has recovered ₹45 lakh from 3,327 employees and 277 connections of PSPCL employees have been disconnected. In the Central zone, ₹12.6 lakh is pending from 160 employees. In the South Zone, ₹46 lakh is pending from 622 PSPCL employees.

“So far, the PSPCL has recovered ₹11.3 lakh from 274 employees till Friday and 102 connections of PSPCL employees were disconnected,” a spokesperson said. In the North Zone of the state, around ₹2 lakh is pending from 21 employees. The electricity connection of one employee has been disconnected.

PSPCL chief managing director Baldev Singh Sran has advised PSPCL and PSTCL employees to be role models and clear all dues in a timely manner to set an example. “PSPCL has set an example by starting recovery of the electricity bills from its own officials and employees. The survival of any department is dependent on the inflow of the revenue. In case of a default, the functioning of the department is adversely affected,” he said.

