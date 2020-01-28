Snow blocks strategic Hindustan-Tibet road; 300 stranded passengers rescued from Kufri after fresh snowfall in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:48 IST

Fresh snowfall blocked the strategic Hindustan-Tibet road that connects Kaurik along the China border in Kinnaur district to the rest of Himachal Pradesh, while more than 300 passengers were rescued in Kufri near Shimla, police said on Tuesday.

Soon after it started snowing at Kufri around 6pm on Monday, vehicles got stranded as the roads became slippery in the tourist town and in the Chini Bangla area. The Dhalli station house officer reached Kufri along with his team to rescue the passengers.

Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said, “In another operation, three Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses, three trucks and 10 smaller vehicles coming from Theog got stranded at Kufri. Seventy passengers in the three buses were evacuated in police vehicles and brought to Hassan Valley. The rescue operation ended past midnight.”

Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap said, “It’s snowing heavily in the upper parts of Shimla. Three bulldozers and four JCBs have been deployed to clear the Dhalli-Fagu road of snow. People are advised to avoid travelling to the higher reaches and check the status before venturing out. In case of an emergency, call 1077.”

MERCURY DIPS ACROSS STATE

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that the latest spell of snow and rain was due to a fresh western disturbance. “The weather will be clear from Wednesday,” he said.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state as it recorded a low of -9.2 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur shivered at -5.2 degrees and got 2cm of snow.

Kharapathar in Shimla district got 7.6cm of snowfall, while light to moderate snowfall occurred at Narkanda, Baghi, Khadrala, Sungri and Tikkar. Shimla town got moderate rainfall and recorded a low of 1.9 degrees Celsius, while Kufri, 14km away, got 5cm of snowfall and recorded a minimum of -1.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie were -0.8, 4.2 and -0.8 degree Celsius, respectively.

Solan was cold at 4 degrees, while the minimum temperatures in Bilaspur and Hamirpur were 10 and 10.2 degrees, respectively.

Kasauli in Solan district got 20.5mm of rainfall, while Jhandutta in Bilaspur district received 15mm of rain and Sangrah in Sirmaur district received 7mm of rain.

Mandi was the warmest in the state with a maximum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius.