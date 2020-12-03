e-paper
Snow, rain likely in higher reaches of Himachal tomorrow

The MeT said higher and middle hills will again witness snowfall and rain at isolated places from December 7 to 9 but weather will remain dry in lower hills and plains.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness snowfall and rain on Friday while the middle hills will receive snow and rain from December 7 onwards, as per the state meteorological department.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said snowfall and rain is very likely in higher hills of the state on December 4 while weather will remain dry in middle and lower hills.He said higher and middle hills will then again witness snowfall and rain at isolated places from December 7 to 9 but weather will remain dry in lower hills and plains.

Weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours while minimum and maximum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 8.7°C while it was 7.7°C in Kufri. Manali shivered at 1.8°C while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 9.4°C each. Minimum temperature in Una was 6°C, Solan 4.8°C, Bilaspur 7.5°C, Hamirpur 7.2°C, Nahan 13.3°C, Mandi 4°C and Kalpa 1.8°C. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at minus 6.9°C.

