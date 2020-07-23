Social distancing to be strictly followed in jail

cities

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:43 IST

After over 20 officers at Thane jail, including the superintendent, tested positive for Covid-19, jail authorities have adopted measures employed by Arthur Road Mumbai Central Jail to curb the spread of the infection. These include maintaining adequate distance between officers and inmates in common areas and implementing a diet and exercise regimen for all its employees. No inmates have tested positive so far.

Deepak Pandey, inspector general (prisons) has visited Thane Jail twice in the past month and shared a video with the jail’s staff with instructions to curb the spread of Covid-19. In the video, Pandey talks about how Arthur Road Jail, where over 181 prisoners tested positive for Covid-19 and over 90% have recovered, tackled the infection.

In the past month, around 20 officers of Thane Jail have tested positive for Covid-19. Five officers are still under treatment while the rest have recovered, including two officers above the age of 45 who were in critical condition.

Jail superintendent Harshad Ahirrao, who was among the Covid-positive, said, “We studied Arthur Road Jail’s measures to tackle the cases. We have over 250 employees and 3,000 prisoners. The employees did not come in direct contact with any inmate. They maintained distance while on rounds. Barricades were set up at common places like the dining area. At medical camps, prisoners maintained distance. The doctors conducting the camps wore PPE [personal protective equipment].”

Ahirrao said employees of Thane Jail were divided into teams. Each team worked for 15 days and then was off duty for the next 15 days. “On returning, the employees are told to isolate for two to three days as we don’t know what they do in their off period,” said Ahirrao. Returning officers are not allocated work that would bring them in contact with prisoners for the first few days. Recently, one employee tested positive upon their return to work, due to which 19 others contracted Covid-19.

All Thane Jail employees and prisoners were given an exercise regimen. Officers were also recommended yoga and healthy diets. Counselling was provided to Covid-positive employees and their families. Counselling sessions were also made available to other officials and inmates.

In May, 1,000 of Thane Jail’s 4,000 inmates were released on bail, following the Supreme Court’s direction to state governments to decongest jails by releasing certain categories of prisoners so that the spread of Covid-19 may be curbed.