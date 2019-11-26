Sole goal of former I-League player duo is to hone local talent for national recognition

cities

Pune Two former I-League players helped their local divisional side Game of Goals (GOG) earn a narrow 1-0 victory over Range Hills Milan in the Guru Tegh Bahadur football tournament on Tuesday. However, the duo aims for a bigger goal — to place Pune players on the I-League map

Paresh Shivalkar, former Pune FC winger, and Shrikant Molangiri, former DSK Shivajians midfielder, elevated GOG to the next round in the senior category at the game played at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground. Shivalkar, who ended his goal drought in divisional football, scored the only goal of the match.

Shivalkar has retired from professional football and aims to focus on coaching and promoting promising young talent of Pune. The 38-year-old cleared AFC ‘B’ licence in April and will apply for ‘A’ next year. Having entered the divisional football fold at 15, Shivalkar believes Pune holds potential talent when it comes to football.

The owner of National Youth Football Academy (NYFA), Warje (Pune) shifted base to Mumbai at 18 because he felt that divisional football was being neglected by the Pune District Football Association (PDFA). The winger left his first club, Sky Hawks, which is now known as AIYFA Sky Hawks, and joined Mumbai District Football Association’s (MDFA) second division side Gulf Oil.

“It is unfortunate to see absence of Pune players in national leagues and international sides even though we have many promising players,” Shivalkar said. The head-coach of Team Maharashtra for last year’s Santosh Trophy says he returned to the city to popularise the sport at the local level and make a mark beyond city limits.

Molangiri, Shivalkar’s teammate, is helping the former in coaching and scouting. After starting his football career with Knights FC in Pune in 2006, 30-year-old Molangiri moved to the under-19 Pune FC team in 2008, and managed to break into the senior team in the following year. After spending 2 seasons at the club, Molangiri moved to Mumbai with RCF Mumbai, but returned to Pune within a year to play with Deccan Rovers, DSK Shivajians.

“This is the first tournament taking place after February. I am taking part after nine months, which is not good. There should be more PDFA tournaments for divisional players,” said Molangiri.

The midfielder’s aim is to take GOG to the I-League.

‘We are solidifying our base, always scouting for promising players, but the goal is to enter I-League. I want my Pune to grow in football. When I left the I-league, I think I was the only Pune player and it is saddening,” he said.

While many football clubs in Pune have shut down with FC Pune City of the Indian Super League being the latest, Shivalkar and Molangiri disagree that football does not thrive in the city. The duo says absence of local talent is not the reason for the city’s poor show. The local kids just need a platform to showcase their talent.

Quotes

“I scored a goal in the local divisional league tournament in Pune for the first time after 17 years, so it feels good to end the dreaded run. I hope the team performance improves and hopefully some players catch the attention of some big teams.”

- Paresh Shivalkar, former I-League player, currently playing for Game of Goals.

“I came back to Pune because my family is here. However, another reason is that I want to do something that will help the boys from my city to stand in the national spotlight. It is high time we saw more players from Pune in the I-League, ISL and even in the Indian National Team.”

- Shrikant Molangiri, former I-League player, currently playing for Game of Goals.

Results

Matchday 7

Seniors:

Commando’s FC 0 (5) bt Sangvi FC 0 (4) on penalties

Game of Goals 2 (Paresh Shivalkar 25’, Nikhil Mali 58’ pen) bt Range Hills Milan 0