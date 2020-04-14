e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Son of restaurant owner ends life, kin accuse constable of abetment

Son of restaurant owner ends life, kin accuse constable of abetment

The victim has left a suicide note stating that a constable was demanding Rs 50 lakh from him and he was under great tension, says family

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Son of a restaurant owner ended his life by hanging self from a ceiling fan at his house on the Benjamin Road in the Division number 3 area here on Tuesday morning.

The family of the deceased alleged that he committed suicide after being harassed by a policeman.

The family said, “He has also left a suicide note in which he has named a constable of the Division number 3 police station and a resident of the same locality for harassing him. He has also mentioned in the note that the accused were demanding Rs 50 lakh from him.”

The deceased has been identified as Gagandeep Singh Dev, 30. He, along with his father and younger brother, was running a fast food restaurant near the Division number 3 chowk.

Amarjit Singh, father of the deceased, said, “The constable was a friend of Gagandeep. The family of the constable is settled abroad and he was urging Gagandeep to help him in going abroad.”

Singh added, “The constable had demanded Rs 50 lakh from Gagandeep so that he could go abroad. Gagandeep had also asked the cop to wait till the lockdown was over. However, he kept on pressing for money. From Monday midnight till 6 am on Tuesday, the constable made several calls to Gagandeep. However, he did not respond.”

He added, “On Tuesday morning, Gagandeep was very much tensed. He had his breakfast and went upstairs in his room, where he hanged self. His wife was first to witness his body hanging with the fan when she went to call him. When she raised alarm and we also rushed to the room.”

The father of the deceased said, “We rushed Gagandeep to the Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.”

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO at the Division number 3 police station, said, “In the initial inquiry, the police have found that Gagandeep had strained relations with his father and brother. The police have also got a mobile recording of the same in which Gagandeep was speaking to a local about it over the mobile phone. So, the police are probing the case from all angles.”

The inspector added the statement of every family member was being recorded. The police are also scanning the suicide note. Stern action would be taken against the constable if found guilty, he said.

After the police allegedly withdrew his security cover, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, raising the issue of suicide by Gagandeep Singh, demanded a case against the accused constable of Division number 3 police station for abetment to suicide.

He also demanded action against commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal for being custodian of the department.

He added, “The police personnel have been extorting money from shopkeepers and vendors. My party stands by the aggrieved family.”

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities