Soni inspects GNDH, staff found missing

Many staff of the Guru Nanak Dev Medical College and Hospital (GNDH) were found reporting late to the hospital during an inspection conducted by Punjab medical education and research minister OP Soni here on Thursday morning.

OP Soni said, “I have given last warning to the staff who were found missing during the inspection. Strict action will be taken against these staff if found missing again. Since the medical college and hospital is named after Guru Nanak, state government will provide all necessary equipments and facilities in the hospital to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh master.”

“Sanitary status of the hospital was found below standard. Hospital canteen was also in a shambles and needed immediate renovation. We will shut down the canteen for next 10 days for its renovation,” said the minister.

The minister also announced to provide an ambulance to the hospital.

