Sonia remembers Sheila in remembrance meet

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:40 IST

Remembering former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at her memorial service, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that Dikshit pushed her to take charge of the Congress party nearly 20 years ago.

“She stood by my side in my darkest years. Later, when I was able to come out of my sorrow, she urged me to take the responsibility of presidentship of the Congress party and when I took it, she was there guiding me as elder sister,” Gandhi said at Dikshit’s memorial.

She added, “Victory or defeat, she (Dikshit) always took it in her stride and responded to the call whenever it came. She took on responsibilities and always aimed for the larger goal.”

Dikshit, who was Delhi’s CM for 15 years, took over as the Delhi Congress chief earlier this year. She died on July 20 following a cardiac arrest. Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra were present at her funeral on July 21.

Dikshit’s memorial was organised at Modern School, Barakhamba Road at 6pm on Saturday. Along with Sonia and Priyanka, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, Mukul Wasnik and former vice president Hamid Ansari were also present at the memorial.

