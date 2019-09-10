Soon, Metro cards can be used to pay for parking

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro smart cards, which are now used for travel on the Metro as well as state-run buses, could soon be used for paying parking fee as well. The move was discussed as a potential solution to parking woes during a meeting of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court appointed body, which is tasked with the pilot project to decongest roads in Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar and Krishna Nagar, plans to experiment linking the Metro smart card with parking lots in these areas.

“Linking the Metro card with parking systems could ensure a healthy culture where the same card could be used for movement around the city. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could study the suggestion further and get back to us on the same,” Sunita Narain, member, EPCA, said.

Representatives from the Delhi Metro said they will take up the suggestion for further consideration.

Using the smart card to pay a parking fee is one of the suggestions, besides using radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and QR codes to streamline the city’s parking. The EPCA, last week, had said it is studying whether the RFID system could be introduced at the three pilot project areas.

Last week, EPCA chairman Bhure Lal had said that the apex court has directed EPCA, the civic bodies and the Delhi government to explore the viability and effectiveness of introducing RFID tags, parking guidance and information systems and last-mile connectivity from parking spaces to commercial areas and institutions. A report on the same has to be submitted by September 30.

EPCA, under the yet to be notified policy, had recommended hiking surface parking rates and pedestrianisation of the three major markets.

The Supreme Court had directed the notification of the Delhi government’s draft rules under the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, by September 30, 2019.

The pilot projects have to be executed by the respective municipal corporations. “The parking plans could be started immediately. A detailed report on how the parking management plans are working in the three areas would have to be submitted to the SC by December 30,” Narain said.

A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official said the area parking management plan for Lajpat Nagar –3 is ready and an inspection of the site will be conducted Wednesday.

Officials from east corporation said they could start implementing the plan by October, while the north corporation representatives said there was an enforcement issue with the existing multilevel parking in Kamla Nagar, which needs to be resolved in order to start the pilot project.

