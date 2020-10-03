e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Special security in place for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Ludhiana villages today

Special security in place for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Ludhiana villages today

The former Congress president is expected to reach Ludhiana’s Jattpura village around 3pm on Sunday, after attending a rally in Moga.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The police here have made special security arrangements ahead of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to rural areas of the district on Sunday.

Rahul, who will be leading his party’s tractor rallies in Punjab’s Malwa region from October 4 to 6, is expected to reach Ludhiana’s Jattpura village around 3pm on Sunday, after attending a rally in Moga.

The security force of six districts has been deputed for Rahul’s Moga and Ludhiana rural tours. Police personnel have already been deployed at venues the Congress leader is expected to visit.

Senior district police officials stated that the traffic movement on certain roads will be halted till Rahul’s cavalcade passes through. The traffic diversion plans have already been chalked out, they added.

top news
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
DC vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik goes cheaply, KKR needs Morgan Magic
DC vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik goes cheaply, KKR needs Morgan Magic
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In