Speeding bus kills 1, injures two in Nerul

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:05 IST

A 26-year-old man was killed while two of his friends were injured after a speeding bus hit them at sector 6 in Nerul. The trio was crossing the road around 2am on Wednesday near Ramleela Grounds when the incident occurred.

The victim, identified as Amit Khende, was admitted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His friends were also injured and are currently undergoing treatment. Police said the injured men were only able to describe the bus as being white in colour.

“We are checking the CCTV footage to trace the bus driver, who fled with the vehicle after hitting the three” said an officer from Nerul police station. A case has been filed charging the unidentified driver with death due to negligence and rash driving.