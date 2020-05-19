e-paper
Sports activities to resume from May 25 in Ludhiana

Sports activities to resume from May 25 in Ludhiana

The decision came after the district administration allowed organising sports activities without spectators

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
District sports officer Ravinder Singh conducting a meeting with coaches at his office in Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday.
District sports officer Ravinder Singh conducting a meeting with coaches at his office in Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday.(ht photo)
         

After staying at home for two months due to the lockdown, sportspersons will now be able to go out to and focus on their fitness.

District sports officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh conducted a meeting on Tuesday with coaches of different games and announced to resume sports activities from May 25.

The decision came after the district administration allowed organising sports activities without spectators. The DSO said that the coaches have been told to clean the grounds and halls and make a list of limited players who will be called for practice.

“Players below the age of 12 years will not be allowed to come. Meanwhile, the total players coming for training should not be more than 15 and they need permission from their parents,” he said.

He said, “The focus will be to improve the fitness level of the players. Games with physical contact, such as judo, will be avoided.”

“As Guru Nanak Stadium is nowadays occupied for screening migrants who are returning home, the department is planning to conduct athletic activities in some college ground. Later, when the administration will hand over the stadium, we will sanitise it before starting any sport activities there,” he said.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, said, “As of now, we will start with basic training and call limited number of players to the academy. We will only train in the indoor court, which we are getting sanitised.”

NO GUIDELINES ABOUT SWIMMING POOLS

Rajinder Boparai, swimming coach, MC swimming pool, said that there is no information about opening swimming pools. “To maintain fitness, players have been given workout schedules through WhatsApp and they are exercising accordingly at their homes.”

