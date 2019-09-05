Squatters removed in south Delhi

cities

New Delhi

In compliance with the Supreme Court orders, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday continued its action against encroachers in Defence Colony, Prem Nagar, near Kalkaji metro and Madangir.

According to SDMC officials, roads and footpaths were freed of squatters who had set up makeshift shops and kiosks, blocking pedestrian and traffic flow.

The action comes days after the court had expressed concern over the growing parking problem and encroachments on pavements.

A senior SDMC official said that in Defence Colony, the drive was conducted at Bishm Pitamah Marg, in South Extension-II it was conducted at Prem Nagar. Encroachers were removed near Nehru Place flyover, near Kalkaji metro station and Modi Mill.

“Footpaths and roads were freed of encroachers by demolishing permanent and temporary structures, including canopies, kiosks, temporary sheds, benches, racks, plant pots. Such drives will continue,” the official said.

The court had on Monday had directed the civic agencies to remove encroachers so that pedestrian movement was not hindered.

In Najafgarh zone, the anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Sagarpur, Dabri Mor, Sadh Nagar and Kailashpuri Road.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 21:40 IST