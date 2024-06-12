Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.85 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 26.62 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 25.52 °C Moderate rain June 15, 2024 24.79 °C Scattered clouds June 16, 2024 28.64 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 28.09 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 29.05 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 28.72 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.58 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.02 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 12, 2024, is 25.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.85 °C and 29.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.46 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024

