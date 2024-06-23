Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.81 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 26.47 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 28.12 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 29.9 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 31.36 °C Sky is clear June 28, 2024 31.31 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 31.28 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 30.96 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.32 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.49 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 34.65 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 23, 2024, is 24.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.81 °C and 29.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.73 °C and 30.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 89.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.