SSB personnel storm police station, take away murder accused commandant

The West Bengal police rearrested Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) acting commandant DK Singh hours after he managed to escape from Diamond Harbour police station in Kolkata with help from his colleagues on Friday, a day after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a person near Sarisha.

Singh and two others, SSB constable Amit Singh and a local cable operator Mojammel Mondal, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing one Altaf Jamadar, who they claimed was involved in fake currency racket.

The police said that around noon on Friday, when the officers were preparing to take Singh for a medical test, following which he was to be produced in court, a group of SSB personnel came in two cars. Singh went out to speak to them and suddenly jumped into one of the cars, which drove away with him, police said.

TV footage showed policemen running after the car.

“As soon as I learnt about the incident, I immediately ordered my men to hand him (Singh) over to the police. SSB never supports lawlessness. Whatever DK Singh has done doesn’t have the support of the force,” said Srikumar Bandyopadhyay, inspector general of SSB, Siliguri frontier.

Following Bandyopadhyay’s instructions, the SSB personnel handed Singh back to the police who brought him to the station. Security was beefed up at the district court where Singh was produced hours later.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called the incident highly deplorable.

“Law and order is a state subject. We have spoken with the inspector general of SSB. It is unthinkable that SSB personnel snatched away an officer, who was arrested on charges of murder, from the police station,” she said in Siliguri where she is on an official trip.

“This is something unthinkable. We will pursue it till the end,” said Anuj Sharma, additional director general (law and order).

According to the police, Singh has claimed he shot Jamadar, a resident of Raidighi near Sarisha, after the latter hit him on the head with a firearm.

The acting commandant is posted at Barasat camp but had gone to Sarisha in South 24 Parganas district, some 70km away, to investigate information about banned currencies stocked there, SSB officials said.

Singh claims he suspected Jamadar was a smuggler running a fake currency racket. However, the police questioned how an SSB personnel could go to Sarisha to probe “stockpiling of old notes without informing the local police”.